Pac-12 OKs 10-game football schedule, Sept. 26 season start

As was expected, the Pac-12 announced on Friday that it is moving ahead with a conference-only college football schedule for the 2020 season played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Via an official league statement, Pac-12 teams will play 10-game schedules that tentatively begin on Sept. 26 “with the flexibility if necessary to commence on a later date if the situation warrants.” Every program will play five home games and five road contests. Fixtures that are postponed, for whatever reasons, can be made up during bye weeks or on Dec. 12.

The Pac-12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 and will occur in a home-hosted model.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach shared a full schedule: