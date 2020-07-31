Outdoors Innovation

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up — to be inspired by human ingenuity in the midst of a whole lot of bad news — today’s newsletter is for you.

I recently asked readers to tell us about innovative ways that people were moving activities outdoors, where the coronavirus spreads less easily than it does indoors. Hundreds of you responded.

My colleagues and I were energized by the ideas. They made us want to move more of our own activities outdoors — and made us hope that more companies, government agencies and other organizations take similar steps.

One of our favorites will resonate with many parents, children and teachers: It’s an attempt to hold school in a way that’s both safe and in person.