Oprah Winfrey Steps Back From O Magazine Cover For First Time to Honor Breonna Taylor

The upcoming September issue featuring the victim of botched police raid will mark the first time ever in 20 year the Oprah magazine doesn’t have the founder printed on the front page.

Oprah Winfrey stepped back from the cover of her signature magazine for the first time in its 20 year history to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.

The media mogul has appeared as the cover subject of O, The Oprah Magazine for the entirety of its two-decade history, but sacrificed the August 2020 cover in honour of Taylor – who was fatally shot by police when they stormed her Louisville, Kentucky home on 13 March (20).

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover,” Oprah wrote in a column for the publication.

Breonna has become a key figure in the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against systematic racism and police brutality, also sparked by the killing of George Floyd by cops back in May.

Later this year, Winfrey will close the print edition of the magazine with one final publication in December, as publishers Hearst announce a greater focus on the title’s digital presence.