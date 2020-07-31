NRL news, Sonny Bill Williams cleared by NRL after COVID-19 breach, Sydney Roosters

Sonny Bill Williams has been cleared by the NRL over a COVID-19 breach after an interaction with an eager Sydney Roosters fan at Sydney Airport.

Williams touched down in Australia on Thursday night after a wild week of speculation over an NRL comeback saw the Roosters bag their Premiership-winning cross-code star for the remainder of the season.

While a media cohort was there to greet the 34-year-old, a lone fan braved the cold to also meet Williams, rushing to him for a selfie as the Kiwi emerged from his long haul flight.

Sonny Bill Williams touches down in Sydney with family. (Getty) (Getty)

Williams obliged despite ferrying his clearly exhausted family through the airport, but fans were quick to spot the error of his well-intentioned ways.

The fan had come within the 1.5 metre social distancing rule recommended by NSW Health and the NRL’s bio-security guidelines.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports that the NRL did not feel the incident posed an “issue” for Williams as he was wearing a mask at the time and separated from the fan by a fence.

A fan approaches Sonny Bill Williams for a selfie at Sydney Airport. (Getty) (Getty)

“There is no issue.

“Like all returned travellers, Sonny Bill and his family are going into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days,” an NRL spokesperson told News Corp.

The NRL also stressed that Williams’ mandatory returned traveller 14-day quarantine will safeguard him of any potential risks.

Williams wasted no time in getting back to match fitness while completing his 14-day quarantine in a hotel with his family.

“I spoke to him this morning. He’s happy to get back to Australia and get started with some stuff in a confined space,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said of Williams, with the club aiming to have him back for round 17.

“He will quite available for us daily so we’ll have a program and he’ll get started in what he can, starting from today.

“You earn you right. It’s not a decision for a coach, but you pick yourself before the coach does.”