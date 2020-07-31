NRL news, Peta Hiku double leaves Tigers’ finals hopes hanging by a thread

Warriors flyer Peta Hiku scored a stunning second-half double to inspire his side to a 26-20 comeback victory over Wests Tigers.

It was a stunning turnaround from the Kiwis who have already lost a host of talent, including David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo and Agnatius Paasi to their COVID-19 Aussie relocation, coming from behind to snap a three-game losing streak in the process.

But it was Hiku’s second-half double that spearheaded the effort as he single-handedly turned around a four-point deficit at the half to leave the Tigers’ finals hopes hanging by a thread.

Hiku’s stunning double (Getty)

The centre drew the Warriors level when he crashed over with three defenders returning from the break, but it was his second effort that stole the spotlight.

Taking on Adam Doueihi on one-on-one in the 57th minute, Hiku ran straight over his rival and somehow managed to keep himself inside the field of play by a blade of grass.

It was sent to the bunker after being ruled ‘no-try’ by the on-field officials, but upon review it appeared the centre had done enough to keep himself off the touchline by the hair of his leg.

Hiku stunner puts Warriors ahead

It marks an incredible win for the Warriors have endured a torrid month in the wake of former coach Stephen Kearney’s sacking.

Meanwhile, infamously firey Tigers coach Michael Maguire will be seething after his squad yet again let a game that by all accounts they should have won go slipping through their fingers.