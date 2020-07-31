NRL news, Michael Maguire sends chair flying across Tigers’ dressing room in spray for the ages

Coach Michael Maguire has sent a chair flying across the Tigers’ dressing room in a spray for the ages, after his troops bungled a commanding lead against the Warriors to leave their finals hopes in tatters.

The Tigers’ dreams of finishing in the top-eight are hanging by a thread after they fell 26-20 in a stunning capitulation to the Warriors despite rushing out of the gates with a two-try lead.

Maguire had spoken ad nauseum about the club’s need to find composure exhibited by the league’s front-runners, with a string of bungled losses cruelling the Tigers’ past two seasons.

The coach has gone away to instill a new sense of belief in his side, but on Friday night it was the old Tigers that reared their head as they made a meal of an eight-point lead to fall 26-20 by the final whistle.

NRL Highlights: Wests Tigers v Warriors: Round 12

But it wasn’t even full time before Maguire’s frustrations came bubbling to the surface as he unleashed a stunning half-time spray with his side leading 14-8 at the break.

In vintage Maguire fashion, the coach could be seen wildly gesticulating, pointing and yelling to his dejected troops. But it all fired up a notch when an unsuspecting chair came into contact with the back of the coach’s leg.

Without a second thought, Maguire flung a thumping horse-kick back, sending the plastic seat flying across the changeroom before returning to his spray without missing a beat.

“The Tigers started really well with a great kick chase game, relying on the Warriors’ errors to give them some points early and then there was a swing back again to the Warriors,” rugby league icon Mal Meninga said on Fox Sports.

Michael Maguire goes ballistic at his Tigers in an epic half-time spray. (Fox) (Fox)

“Michael Maguire kicks the chair and he’s obviously not very happy with the possession swing the other way and the Warriors getting back into the game.”

Despite the theatrics, Maguire’s passionate spray wasn’t enough to inspire his troops to tighten up as they unraveled to a second-half double by Peta Hiku.