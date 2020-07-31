Nico Hulkenberg in line for F1 recall at British Grand Prix after Sergio Perez tests positive to COVID-19

Sergio Perez has become the first Formula One driver to test positive to COVID-19, forcing him out of at least the next two races, including this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Perez initially returned an inconclusive test, with a second swab returning a positive result.

“Following today’s announcement that Sergio Perez of the BWT Racing Point Formula 1 Team produced an inconclusive test result for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 can now confirm that the result of his re-test is positive,” the sport’s governing body, the FIA said.

“Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities.

“With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Sergio Perez in the Racing Point. (Getty)

With Silverstone in England to host races over the next two weekends, Perez will have to miss both races, with UK regulations requiring him to quarantine for 10 days after testing positive.

Perez’s absence means Nico Hulkenberg is in line to make a shock return to the sport, after being dumped by Renault at the end of the 2019 season.

Daniel Ricciardo’s former teammate drove for Racing Point when it was called Force India in 2012, and again from 2014-2016.

Hulkenberg famously holds the record for the most Formula One races without a top-three finish. With the pace shown by the Racing Point cars so far this season, a maiden podium finish isn’t out of the question.

Nico Hulkenberg in action for Renault. (AAP)

Racing Point says a decision on a replacement for Perez will be made as soon as possible.

“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport,” the team said.

‍”The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon.

“Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course.”