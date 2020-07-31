Nicki Minaj’s Husband Granted Request to Be Present for Baby’s Birth

WENN

Kenneth Petty has previously asked a judge to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he can be by the pregnant rapper’s side when she gives birth to their child.

–

Kenneth Petty will have no reason to skip the birth of his and Nicki Minaj‘s baby now. The husband of the “Anaconda” rapper has been given permission to be there when his wife gives birth to their first child together.

On Friday, July 31, a judge granted Kenneth’s request to tweak his pre-trial release conditions so he can travel with Nicki, according to TMZ. The ex-convict can now travel with the hip-hop superstar periodically on business trips as her manager and be there when their baby is born.

Kenneth is currently free on bond as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he and Nicki moved to the state last summer from his native New York, where he was convicted for attempted rape in 1995. The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew.

On Thursday, it was reported that Kenneth filed a request to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he can be by Nicki’s side when she goes into labor. In the documents, the 42-year-old claimed authorities at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office had no objections to his request, so he simply needed the judge’s approval to lift the curfew and travel restrictions.

Nicki confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram after months of speculation. On July 20, the Trinidadian-born raptress posted photos of her baby bump, writing, “#Preggers [yellow heart emoji].” She added in another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Getting more candid about her pregnancy, the 37-year-old star recently revealed that she once “had the worst morning sickness of all time” while she was in her homeland of Trinidad. “Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either,” she shared.