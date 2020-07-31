Nicki Minaj’s Husband Asks Judge For Permission To Attend Birth Of His Child!!

Nicki Minaj is pregnant, but her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, has asked a judge’s permission to attend the birth of their first child together — because he is a convicted sex offender.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Petty is asking a judge to modify some of the conditions of his pretrial release, which could stop him from being present for the birth — including his curfew hours.

Petty is requesting the judge allow him to travel with the rapper on business. His pretrial conditions state that Petty is not permitted to travel or to leave his home outside of his curfew hours.

He is registered as a sex offender, stemming from a 1995 New York conviction for attempted rape of a 16-year-old. In March, he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to California last July. He moved to be with Nicki.