Nicki Minaj Speaks On Having ‘Worst Morning Sickness Of All Time’

Nicki Minaj is enjoying her pregnancy, but while sharing a picture from a video shoot for A$AP Ferg’s new single “Move Ya Hips,” she said she suffered terribly from morning sickness.

“While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time,” she wrote. “Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either😩 But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump. 🥳🙏”

Nicki announced her pregnancy to the world last week.

Last September she tweeted that she was retiring from rap to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she wrote at the time.

She has not yet dropped the expected delivery date.