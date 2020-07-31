Nicki Minaj Speaks On Having ‘Worst Morning Sickness Of All Time’

Nicki Minaj is enjoying her pregnancy, but while sharing a picture from a video shoot for A$AP Ferg’s new single “Move Ya Hips,” she said she suffered terribly from morning sickness.

“While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time,” she wrote. “Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either😩 But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump. 🥳🙏”

