Nicki Minaj Says She Once Had ‘Worst’ Morning Sickness of All Time

Instagram

Alongside a picture of her lounging sexily, the 37-year-old rapper said in the caption, ‘While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time.’

–

Nicki Minaj‘s pregnancy journey is not always easy. The “Anaconda” raptress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 30 to share with her followers her experience while being pregnant with her first child that she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

Alongside a picture of her lounging sexily, the 37-year-old rapper said in the caption, “While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either.”

Explaining the snap, Nicki wrote, “But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump.”

<br />

Meanwhile, Nicki’s ex-convict husband recently asked a judge to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he can be by the pregnant rapper’s side when she gives birth. Kenneth, who is currently free on bond and needs to stay in California as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender, is seeking permission to travel with his wife on business, serving as her manager, so he can be present when she goes into labour if it happens outside his curfew hours.

According to reports, U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office don’t oppose his request. It means that the final decision is in the judge’s hand.

Nicki announced she was pregnant on Monday morning, July 20 in a social media post. “#Preggers,” the “Megatron” hitmaker captioned a shot of her baby bump. Prior to that, Nicki, who got married to Kenneth back in October, sparked pregnancy speculation in early May, when she tweeted, “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys????” Nicki then teased she would be sharing a baby bump photo “in a couple months,” adding, “The world ain’t ready yet.”