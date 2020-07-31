NHL has had zero positive COVID-19 tests since teams entered the bubble

Just one day before players return to the ice for meaningful games, there is some good news from off the ice. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there have been zero positive tests for COVID-19 since teams entered the bubble cities in Edmonton and Toronto last weekend.

Testing has ramped up over the past few days as Dreger notes that 1,500 tests are being conducted on a daily basis. If that number seems high, it’s not just the players for each team who are being tested, but other team officials and executives are as well. Each team was able to bring 52 people into the bubble, and all of them are tested each day. If there winds up being a positive test, the league should know pretty quickly as Dreger adds that tests are being processed in under 24 hours.

Things certainly seem to be on the right track as earlier this week, the league announced that there were no positive tests from the final week of training camp. Add that to Friday’s news and it’s roughly two weeks since a positive test was recorded. There is a long way to go to get to the awarding of the Stanley Cup in early October but so far, so good.