NHL fans are kneeling at home because players won’t protest during national anthem

Unlike their counterparts in other sports, NHL players have opted not to kneel in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during their return to the ice this week.

Some hockey fans are responding on social media with pictures of themselves kneeling at home after NHL players drew support from Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump. They used the hashtag #Kneel4Hockey to voice their perspective.

There have been protests across the U.S. in recent months against police brutality and racial inequality, after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis. While NHL players didn’t kneel, some did link arms during the anthem.

MORE: How the NHL restart works

Here is a collection of Twitter posts from kneeling hockey fans: