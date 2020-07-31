NFL Star Travis Kelsie Gets DUMPED By Beautiful Black GF!! (Caught Cheating)

NFL star Travis Kelsie and his gorgeous Black girlfriend Kayla Nicole have broken up, MTO News has learned. An dit was Kayla who dropped the NFL star.

Kayla unfollowed Travis and removed all images of her ex off of all her social media pages:

MTO News spoke with one of Kayla’s friends who told us that Kayla ended things with Travis, but the NFL star still wants to try and win his beautiful bae back.

The friend was not specific on WHY Kayla dropped the Super Bowl star.

So let’s speculate. What could be the reason that Kayla dropped her NFL star man?

Last year, Travis was caught apparently cheating on Kayla with a blonde chick.

Pics began circulating of Travis hanging out with a blonde woman. And the website Sportsgossip.com suggested that the two may be romantically involved.

Here are the images:

At the time, Kayla responded to the cheating rumors, and she seemed troubled by them. She asked people to “stop messaging” her with rumors of Travis cheating and told fans “we’re good over here.”