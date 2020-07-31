NCAA allows players to put social justice messages on jerseys

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced that players will be allowed to display messages about social justice, including commemorative and memorial statements, on their jerseys for the 2020 season.

Previously, the NCAA had mostly limited any sort of patch or message to be worn by players, but in the wake of nationwide protests as a response to the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have caused them to reconsider their position. The new policy will be allowed on two areas, on the front of the jersey or on the nameplate on the back.

If a player chooses to replace their nameplate on the back, they will be allowed to select names or phrases that will be subject to approval from the school or the conference. Players will be able to make individual selections for their jerseys. If they choose to place a patch on the front, it will be 2.25 inches, similar to the “CFB 150” patches that were worn last season.

The NCAA is not the only sports league implementing such changes, as the NBA has also allowed players to replace the names on their jerseys with a list of pre-approved phrases. Several players have chosen to do so, though others have expressed their disappointment with players not being included in the decision-making process. The MLB is also allowing players to wear patches on their uniforms.

College football is currently attempting to figure out how to begin its season as scheduled, with several conferences choosing to only play within their conference for the season.