NBA YoungBoy’s Ex Kaylyn Reveals That She Lost Her Baby

Prayers Up: It’s never easy losing people in your life, let alone a child and NBA Youngboy‘s ex, Kaylyn has just revealed that she unfortunately lost her baby.

Over the past few months, Kaylyn has been one of YoungBoy’s most talked about ex’s, as fans questioned whether or not she was actually pregnant. After Kaylyn announced she had given birth however, the conversation shifted to YB seemingly questioning the paternity of the child.

Just a few weeks ago, Youngboy took to IG live to explain that he only had one daughter, and Kay says she lost the child, which is why he may have been saying so. She also reveals that she has been posting her brother’s child as if it were hers.

“Hey so even though it’s no one’s business people might hate me, stop supporting me or anything of the sort… I lost my child,” Kaylyn says. ” It’s been something I can’t accept at all. I’ve never faked pregnancy or anything of the sort, but it’s no need to continuously carry that weight me. I’m sorry to those who were led astray or confused about anything. Thank you.”

Kaylyn felt the need to speak her truth after some of her family members called her out about using her brother’s child in photos for social media. Please send your thoughts and prayers her way during this difficult time, Roomies.

