NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Says He Still Supports BLM Despite Standing for National Anthem

Instagram

Not only he does not kneel for the national anthem, but he also does not wear the BLM shirts like the rest of the players and staff ahead of Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game.

–

Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA player to not kneel for the national anthem amid the Black Live Movements protest. Not only that, but he also did not wear the BLM shirts like what the other players and staff sported before the start of his team Orlando Magic’s game with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, July 31.

His decision surely raised eyebrows, but Jonathan later insisted that he still supports the movement even though he didn’t stand nor wear the BLM shirt during the protest. “I do believe that Black Lives Matter,” he told reporters, before explaining that kneeling or wearing BLM shirts during the national anthem “don’t go hand-in-hand with supporting black lives.”

He added, “So I felt like, just me personally, what it is that I believe is standing on the stance that: I do believe that Black Lives Matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand in supporting Black lives, or that it made me support Black lives or not.”

“I believe my life is supported through the gospel, Jesus Christ, and everyone is made in the image of God and that we fall short of God’s glory. And that each and every one of us each and every day do things we shouldn’t do and say things that we shouldn’t (say) and hate and dislike people we shouldn’t hate and dislike,” he went on saying. “Sometimes it gets to point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse and sometimes it comes out as whose evil is most visible.”

Isaac also insisted that his decision did not have anything to do with patriotism and how he believes that the answer to solve everything that plagues society, including racism, lies in gospel.