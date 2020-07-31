‘Muppets Now’ Episode 1 Recap, Disney Plus Series Review

RELATED STORIES

Music? Played. Lights? Lit. It’s time to meet the Muppets… again.

Muppets Now, whose first episode hit Disney+ on Friday, is essentially a digital variety show, with each segment being hosted by a different felted friend. And the show is stitched together by fourth wall-breaking executive producers Scooter and Kermit, making the whole thing feel a little bit like a G-rated version of the behind-the-scenes Muppets comedy that aired on ABC from 2015 to 2016.

Episode 1 opens on Lifesty With Miss Piggy, an unfortunately titled lifestyle vlog in which Kermit’s hoofed honey explores the latest in extreme Hollywood beauty techniques, including a “face-slapping massage” that turns out to be a lot rougher on Piggy than on celebrity guest Taye Diggs. Speaking of famous guests, Piggy is next joined by Dead to Me’s Linda Cardellini as a contributor — alongside beauty icons Janice and Rosie the Sheep — to Piggy’s beauty roundtable talk.

Additional segments include Muppet Masters, in which Walter exposes his co-stars’ hidden talents (Kermit’s photobombing skills are surprisingly hilarious); Okey Dokey Kookin, a cooking competition show hosted by “feathered foodie” Beverly Plume; and Mup Close and Personal, where Kermit interviews a celebrity guest — in this case, RuPaul. (I won’t lie, I would have preferred a Drag Race parody sketch than a snoozy sit-down interview with the iconic drag queen… out of drag.)

