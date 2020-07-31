More than 155,000 cars on Aussie roads still have deadly Takata airbags

More than 155,000 vehicles on Australian roads are yet to have potentially fatal Takata airbags replaced with less than six months to go until the nationwide recall is complete.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is urging consumers to check if their vehicles are affected to have the airbags replaced for free.

Recent data reveals that approximately 180,000 airbags in more than 155,000 vehicles are yet to be replaced.

Takata airbags could explode with too much force, sending fragments of metal into the driver and passenger. (CarAdvice)

A near-global recall for Takata airbags was made after it was discovered a chemical inside the bag was causing the units to explode with too much force, sending shrapnel-like pieces of metal into the occupants of the vehicle.

At least 29 deaths globally have been associated with the units, including one in Australia.

The recall is the world’s largest, affecting 100 million vehicles globally including three million in Australia.

“These airbags are extremely dangerous and have the potential to misdeploy, sending sharp metal fragments into the vehicle cabin at high speed, with the potential to kill or seriously injure the occupants,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

The ACCC says more than 6,000 of the 155,000 vehicles are so dangerous that they should not be driven at all. (Supplied)

“It is essential that you do not ignore or delay responding to notices about the recalls from your manufacturer.

“If your vehicle is under active recall, please act now to arrange for a free replacement.”

The ACCC says more than 6,000 of the 155,000 vehicles are so dangerous that they should not be driven at all.

“If your vehicle contains a ‘critical’ airbag, you should stop driving it immediately and contact the manufacturer to arrange for it to be towed or a technician to be sent to you so the airbag can be replaced,” Ms Rickard said.

Inside a Takata Airbag assembly. ()

Manufacturers are obligated to replace the Takata airbags for free within the next six months. After that, consumers may have to pay to have them replaced.

“There are only six months left for manufacturers to meet their replacement obligations, and while the compulsory recall is progressing well, it is important to get these remaining deadly airbags off our roads,” Ms Rickard said.

“Checking ismyairbagsafe.com.au to see if your vehicle is affected, and getting the airbag replaced if it is, is an essential step to preventing more deaths and injuries.”

