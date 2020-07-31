‘Money Heist’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

The Spanish-language crime drama La Casa De Papel, or Money Heist, has officially been renewed for a fifth, and final, season on Netflix.

“Part 4” was released on April 3, and consisted of eight episodes.

The internationally popular series follows an unusual group of robbers who, to start, plotted out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history — stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. A second, masterfully executed heist involving the Bank of Spain in Madrid followed, though it did not come without great, personal cost to the Professor’s team of bandits.

As such, “We are moving from a chess game — a mere intellectual strategy — to a war strategy: attack and contention,” series creator Alex Pina told EW.com, which was first to report on the final season. And that will in turn fuel “the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot.”

Production on the final “part”/season — which will add Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8, Narcos) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso, or Unauthorized Living) in undisclosed roles — will begin Monday in Denmark, before moving to Spain and Portugal.