Mitch Robinson says replacing Brett Ratten with Mick Malthouse in 2013 ‘ruined’ Carlton

Brisbane Lions hard man Mitch Robinson has claimed that the sacking of Brett Ratten and the subsequent hiring of Mick Malthouse “ruined” Carlton.

Before moving up north to Brisbane, Robinson played 100 games for the Blues after making his debut in 2009 under Ratten’s guidance.

However, when the Blues club legend was sacked in favour of Malthouse in 2012, Robinson fell out of love with the game, eventually finding himself delisted in 2014.

Ratten has finally found himself another senior coaching role after his Blues exit, with his Saints sitting pretty in fifth position in his first full season in charge, and Robinson suggested that the Blues missed a trick by getting rid of Ratten.

Robinson cops another spray from Malthouse during the pair’s time together in the 2013 season (Sebastian Costanzo)

“I wish I could go back in time and understand how good ‘Ratts’ was,” Robinson told the Herald Sun.

“Him being cut by the club ruined the Carlton footy club at the time and you can write that as much as you like. He was so good to us.

“He probably could’ve delegated a little bit more, but his footy brain was one of the smartest I’ve seen from any coach.

“The only thing he struggled with was the relationship side in terms of getting to know you and what makes you tick. He loved footy and always talked about footy.

Brett Ratten has done a sensational job in hist first full season as St Kilda’s senior coach (AAP)

“He was unfairly sacked. When he left, my love for the club deteriorated and when Malthouse came in I just hated playing.”

Robinson has been vocal about his dislike of Malthouse’s coaching and his tenure at Carlton, and once again offered a less than glowing appraisal of the 66-year-old.

“It’s tough to talk about Malthouse because when I talk about him, it’s always negative,” he said.

“For a boss, for someone who looks after you as a coach, there was no positivity from the get-go.

Robinson has re-captured his love for the game since being delisted by Carlton in 2014 (AAP)

“One of our first meetings didn’t go well. The fight at the Big Day Out (which Robinson was sanctioned for) just happened in January and I’m pretty sure he broke his finger when he slammed his hand on the table when he was spraying me on the Monday afterwards.

“I don’t think the respect went either way at the time.

“You had to respect him for his runs on the board and what he had done at Collingwood, but I just hated going to the club for two years.

“Then when Eddie (Betts) left, I was done. I was asking to go with Eddie to Adelaide, a two-for-one deal, I just wanted to get out.”