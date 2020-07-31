Home Entertainment Milano Di Rouge: Don’t Cry Over Breakups!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Milano Di Rouge, the baby mama of Philly rapper Meek Mill, is seemingly unbothered by their recent breakup — and posted a motivational message to her Instagram account.

“Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that ass lol j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4,” she wrote.

