Milano Di Rouge: Don’t Cry Over Breakups!!

Milano Di Rouge, the baby mama of Philly rapper Meek Mill, is seemingly unbothered by their recent breakup — and posted a motivational message to her Instagram account.

“Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that ass lol j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4,” she wrote.

“This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so im giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner 🏋️‍♀️ 💕 “

Last week, Meek posted that he and Milano had parted ways but agreed to co-parent. Milano had refused to address the split publicly — and despite Meek’s tweets she only used the increased interest in her social media to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.