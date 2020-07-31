Milano Celebrates Her Snapback While Addressing Her Split From Meek Mill

We all know Meek and his baby momma Milano are no longer an item because Meek took to Instagram to confirm the news! While Milano did not address the split when the new initially broke, she seemingly speaks on it while celebrating her snapback.

In an Instagram post showing all that bawdy, Milano says she’s enjoying the process of getting back to herself after giving birth to her and Meek’s son.

“Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make ’em wish he still had that a** lol j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4,” she says. “This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so I’m giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner.”

Meek took to social media to explain that he and Milano are no longer a couple, but are choosing to be friends and co-parent their child together.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build out child as separate parents,” he said. “We still have mad love for each other but we came to an understanding!” He captioned the post saying, “No fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media [won’t] think we moving wrong.”

Milano chose to respond to the announcement in her own way, giving a platform to a social justice issue.

We hope Meek and Milano can continue to move amicably for their child! What do y’all think, Roomies?

