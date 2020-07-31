Mike Golic signs off for final time on ESPN airwaves

Nearly 22 years of Mike Golic on the airwaves has come to an end.

The former NFL player who turned radio star signed off for the final time Friday after a two-decade run on the airwaves, first beside Mike Greenberg and later beside Trey Wingo. 

The Golic family, which played a big part on the program during the show’s run, flanked the elder Golic during the closing segment of his final show. Mike Jr. delivered an emotional soliloquy, paying tribute to his father.

Prior to “Mike & Mike” in the morning, Golic hosted an ESPN morning show alongside Tony Bruno in 1998. Golic would host the show until joining up with Greenberg in 2000. The show ran until Greenberg’s departure in 2017. The split between the two was public and bitter, though the two have reconciled in recent years.

“Mike & Mike” became one of the first nationally aired sports shows to reach mainstream appeal, and was heralded for the chemistry between the two Mikes and Golic’s energy in the mornings. The two were eventually inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016.

Members of the sports sphere reached out to Golic and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Golic’s complete final segment on the show can be viewed below:

