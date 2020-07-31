Mexico’s coronavirus death toll becomes third highest worldwide By

MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus deaths rose to 46,688 on Friday, health ministry data showed, placing the country’s death toll from the pandemic at third highest in the world, overtaking Britain, according to a tally.
The health ministry registered 8,458 new cases, a record for a single day, as well as 688 additional deaths, bringing the total to 424,637 cases and 46,688 fatalities.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
