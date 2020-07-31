Merck quarterly sales fall 7.6% as pandemic cuts doctor visits By

© . The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey
() – Merck & Co Inc (N:) reported a 7.6% fall in second-quarter sales on Friday as a drop in visits to doctors’ offices because of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt sales of several important drugs.
Sales fell to $10.87 billion from $11.76 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter, from $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
