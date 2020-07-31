Meek Mill’s Ex Milan Harris Plans to Get Back at Him With Her Post-Baby Body

Instagram/WENN

The fashion entrepreneur claims she’s going to make the ‘Ima Boss’ rapper regret their breakup as she updates her Instagram followers on her weight loss journey after giving birth to her son.

Milan Harris a.k.a. Milano Di Rouge isn’t crying over her breakup from Meek Mill. A confident and independent woman she is, the mother of the rapper’s 2-month-old son has plotted a sort of revenge at her ex-boyfriend.

On Thursday, July 30, the fashion designer took to her Instagram page to give a look at her post-baby body. Flaunting her curves in her workout gear, she jokingly claimed that she’s going to make the Philadelphia-born artist regret their split.

“Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that ass lol j/k,” she wrote in the caption. In a more serious note, the mother of one gave an update on her weight loss journey after giving birth to her first child, “but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4.”

“This is my 10th day working out and I feel great,” she added. “I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so im giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner.”

Milan revealed her pregnancy as she debuted her baby bump at her fashion show in December 2019. Meek only acknowledged the pregnancy in February of this year. She gave birth to their first child together on May 6, which happened to be the rapper’s 33rd birthday. Confirming the news, he tweeted at the time, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!”

Just two months later, the 33-year-old artist announced that he had called it quits with his baby mama. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” he tweeted on Sunday, July 26.

Recent reports said Meek got another woman pregnant before he announced his split from Milan. The “Going Bad” hitmaker allegedly wanted the world to know that he and Milan are not together anymore before news leaked to public that he is expecting a baby with another woman. That way, he hopes that he won’t be bashed online.