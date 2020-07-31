Masika Kalysha Denies Shading Ari Fletcher for Apparently Calling Her ‘Mouthy’

Instagram

It’s all started after the 35-year-old former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star weighs in on Nicki Minaj’s beef with her hair stylist Tae in a post on her Twitter account.

Masika Kalysha and Ari Fletcher is back at it again. The two appeared to subtly throw shades at each other on Twitter. It’s all started after the former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star weighed in on Nicki Minaj‘s beef with her hair stylist Arrogant Tae.

“The hairstylist beef is whack af. Don’t nobody owe u to only use u unless ur under contract that states that, in which case u MUST be available at all times,” Masika wrote on Thursday, July 30, siding with the “Anaconda” raptress. “Y’all ma fka’s be ‘loyal’ to the wrong ppl 4 the wrong reasons & expect other ppl to be ‘loyal’ to yo a** even when u fk.”

Seemingly responding to Masika’s tweet, Ari then took to her own page to post something cryptic. “Okay now, b****es getting too mouthy. Stand down…,” so she wrote. People thought the tweet was directed at Masika, who later tweeted, “Ain’t no b***h talking about me unless she @ me y’all ma fkn relax.”

A fan appeared to think that Masika was being hypocritical because she also didn’t directly mention Ari in her tweet. “So why you @ her if you felt like it was directed to you,” the person asked, to which Masika fiercely replied, “Didn’t I just say no b***h was talking about me? I obviously didn’t feel like anything anyone said was directed towards me that’s y’all instigating a**es. @ your damn selves.”

Her statement didn’t change some fans’ mind though as someone said, “She know it was for Ari. We not slow.” Questioning her truth, one other commented, “But why even tweet it if u didn’t feel like someone was talking to u. That was planned. She knew it bring attn to it and drama.”

The tension between Masika and Ari started in September 2019 after it was rumored that Masika slept with boxer Gervonta Davis when he was still with Ari. Davis’ ex-girlfriend and mother of his 1-year-old daughter, Dretta Starr was the one who made the accusation, telling told a fan on Instagram that she helped the boxer sneak a mystery woman out of his hotel room that morning before Fletcher arrived.

Dretta confirmed that the said girl was the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum by commenting, “@masikakalysha Hey girl!” Masika, meanwhile, appeared to deny the rumors in a Twitter post which read, “They do anything for clout…. They do anything for clout…. b****es is mad b****es is trash…. ooooooppp Oscar the grouch!”

She added in a separate tweet, “It’s always some b***h wit unfortunate facial features flapping her roach clip tinted lips bout another bitch she don’t know s**t about. Y lie on another woman for attention?”