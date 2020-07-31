Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Fatal Shooting, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., Is Now Being Investigated For Child Molestation

The man who filmed the tragic death of Ahmaud Arbery is now under investigation for child molestation. On July 15, the Glynn County Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation launch a sex crimes probe based on allegations made against William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., according to the @nypost.

A fact sheet list the crime as “child abuse/molestation.” It is alleged that the incident took place in Camden County and that the victim was a white female, also according to the New York Post.

As we previously reported, Bryan is one of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. According to reports, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was not only arrested for recording Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, but Bryan was taken into custody because he used his vehicle in an attempt to “confine and detain” Arbery just minutes before he was fatally shot by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael on February 23rd.

Director Vic Reynolds, Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated in a press conference that, “If we believed he was (just) a witness, we wouldn’t have arrested him.” Bryan was officially arrested on felony murder charges, making him the third arrest in the case. Reynolds also confirmed that the warrant for Bryan confirms his involvement in Arbery’s murder.

Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, said his client committed no crime, was no vigilante and would be the state’s “star witness.” Gough also stated that Bryan had no prior contact or plan with Gregory or Travis prior to the shooting.

All three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty in court Friday.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Bryan are being accused of chasing Ahmaud in a Georgia neighborhood and recording his assault.