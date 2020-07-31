Low-cost carrier Frontier says 35% of flight attendant, pilot jobs at risk By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo plane departs from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago
CHICAGO () – Frontier Airlines is preparing to send notices on Friday to employees warning that 35% of the budget carrier’s flight attendants and pilots could be furloughed as early as Oct. 1, a spokeswoman told on Friday.
The warnings from Frontier, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, follow a similar warning from low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (N:) earlier this week as government funds to help U.S. airlines protect pay and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire in September, with no near-term recovery in sight.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.