Lil Wayne’s BBW Girlfriend Blew Up During Quarantine – Now 300 LBS!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Lil Wayne likes his girls BBW – or big beautiful women. And his new girlfriend fits the bill perfectly. MTO News is hearing reports that Weezy’s new girlfriend is now almost 300 pounds.

To put that in perspective, Lil Wayne weight under 150 pounds – so she’s TWICE his weight.

Wayne started dating the lovely plus sized model Denise Bidot last year. The two hit it off, and quickly became inseparable. Denise now claims that she’s in love with Wayne.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR