LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates all took a knee during the national anthem before tip-off against the Clippers on Thursday, and it was a special moment.

After the game, James said former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick inspired the Lakers to kneel.

“I hope we continue to make Kap proud,” James said. “Every single day I hope I make him proud on how I live my life, not only on the basketball floor, but off the floor.”