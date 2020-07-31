Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande’s Rose Bowl Show Axed Amid Concerns Over Potential Distancing Violations

Instagram

The ‘Rain on Me’ duo was originally scheduled to appear at ‘Drive ‘N Drag’ but their gig has been scrapped as organizers are afraid the crowd will break social distancing rules.

Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande‘s surprise appearance at a drag show on Friday night (31Jul20) has reportedly been canned after The Chainsmokers hit headlines for breaking social distancing rules at a recent gig.

The superstar pair were set to appear at Voss Events’ Drive ‘N Drag show at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl but, according to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, their guest roles were axed by venue bosses at the last minute.

“Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons,” a source told the outlet. “They feared that once the crowd realised who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they’d lose their license.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo and the state’s health commissioner are currently investigating, after footage of The Chainsmokers’ performance in Southampton, New York, earlier this month was shared on Twitter, and appeared to show crowds entirely ignoring social distancing guidelines by gathering together in huge groups.

The Chainsmokers – duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – have yet to respond to the controversy on their social media pages.