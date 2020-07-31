Knicks officially hire Tom Thibodeau as head coach

Tom Thibodeau has officially been hired as the next head coach for the New York Knicks, confirming reports that the former Bulls and Timberwolves coach had been chosen to coach the Knicks.

The Knicks are desperate to bring their franchise back to form, as they have not made the playoffs in seven seasons. They have become a reliable punchline in the NBA and with one of the worst rosters in the NBA, Thibodeau will have a difficult task ahead of him. However, Thibodeau, who was an assistant for the Knicks in the ’90s, relishes the opportunity to bring the Knicks back from the brink.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to this historic franchise as head coach and work alongside a talented front office that I have great trust and respect for,” Thibodeau said in the release. “I know what New York is like when the Knicks are successful and there is nothing comparable. I look forward to being a part of what we are building here and can’t wait to get to work.”

While Thibodeau is a big name that may excite fans, there have been questions about his fit with the Knicks. New York is mostly comprised of young, unproven players, while many claim that Thibodeau works best with veteran rosters who do not need to work on their development. However, others have pointed out that’s not really true, as his work with the Bulls involved helping point guard Derrick Rose become the youngest MVP in NBA history.