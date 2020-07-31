Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Were Already Living Separately Before His Tweetstorm!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

We all know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living separately following his epic tweetstorm — but according to a new report, the couple has been living separately for a long time now.

“Kanye’s in Wyoming, that’s his main base. But they’re not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it’s not like they’re not able to see each other,” a source told Page Six.

