Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Were Already Living Separately Before His Tweetstorm!!

We all know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living separately following his epic tweetstorm — but according to a new report, the couple has been living separately for a long time now.

“Kanye’s in Wyoming, that’s his main base. But they’re not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it’s not like they’re not able to see each other,” a source told Page Six.

“Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they’re so young,” the source continued. “She’s doing well, she doesn’t want this to impact on the kids, so it’s business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don’t want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father.”

Last week, West offered up a public apology to Kim for putting their business out on the social media and for not having her back — he did not say that he had changed his mind about divorcing his wife.