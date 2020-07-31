Kieran Foran Canterbury Bulldogs contract, Newcastle Knights move

Canterbury Bulldogs veteran Kieran Foran might not be so keen to stay at the club, and instead make a massive move to join the Newcastle Knights.

According to a News Corp report, Newcastle and the Wests Tigers are possible destinations for Foran after he didn’t agree to a reduced contract offer from the Bulldogs, estimated to be less than $400,000 for one year.

Foran was tipped to remain in blue and white for another NRL season however the report claims he is now in contract negotiations with Canterbury after his manager requested “the club revise their first offer”.

“The first conversations are always a little more challenging,” Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

“And no doubt we are aware that some clubs will be looking at Kieran after those first conversations. We will continue to talk to Kieran and his agent in the coming weeks.”

Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs (Getty)

Foran and Knights star Mitchell Pearce are close friends having grown up playing together and the pair would make a formidable halves comination, however Knights recruitment manager Alex McKinnon denied the club was in talks with the Bulldogs about Foran.

“At the moment we don’t have the money for that,” McKinnon said.

“Obviously we would love it, but I don’t think we have the room to see someone like Foran in a Knights jersey.”

It is not yet known if the Bulldogs will make a more attractive offer to Foran and said they “are waiting to see what Kieran wants to do”.