Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Gold Tub and NSFW Piece of Art During Home Tour

The brand ambassador for Estee Lauder gives a tour of her new L.A. home, during which it’s revealed that she paints to relax and has a sign of the measurements of a man’s penis.

Kendall Jenner gives a look inside her new L.A. home in the new edition of Architectural Digest. Not only revealing the interior design of her five-bedroom bohemian pad, but also the tour unveils the model’s quirky side.

Taking fans inside her bathroom, the 24-year-old catwalk beauty reveals her gold bathtub, which she says she uses “at least three times a week.” The tub has a view of the foliage in her side yard with a wood chair being placed off to the side.

Another stuff that stands out in Kendall’s pan-Mediterranean mansion is a neon sign hanging on the wall of her bedroom. The daughter of Kris Jenner reveals the modern art piece is the measurements of a penis.

“I’m pretty sure the measurements are an ex-boyfriend of Tracey Emin’s penis size, and then the message at the bottom is to his new girlfriend, ‘Glad to hear you’re a happy girl,’ ” she says in a video of the home tour. “Because he has a really big penis, I believe.”

Moving to her living room, Kendall admits she won’t allow television in the room as she prefers to talk to her pals when they come around. The reality TV personalty, who declares herself a “tea addict,” also shows her home theater which she converted to a room where she paints.





Kendall describes her crib’s design as having “Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” as she stresses that for her, home is all about comfort and creating a place of relaxation. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax,” she shares.

Speaking to the magazine, Kendall’s design team, mother-and-son duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements as well as Waldo Fernandez, who helped the star renovate the house explains how she explained to them her vision of the house. “Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth,” Tommy says.

“Being who she is, we thought Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom. I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years,” Kathleen echoes her son’s surprise upon knowing Kendall’s style.

Waldo adds, “There are plenty of people we know who have traveled extensively and been exposed to so much but don’t absorb anything. Kendall is different. She takes everything in and is confident about the things that resonate with her.”