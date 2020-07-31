Katie Price Hospitalized With Broken Feet Following Freak Accident

Instagram

The British reality television star needs a surgery after she broke both her feet in a freak accident while she was enjoying a vacation in Turkey recently.

–

Katie Price will be in casts for up to six months after the British reality star broke both of her feet and ankles in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the 42-year-old was rushed to hospital in Turkey on Wednesday (29Jul20) after jumping off a wall at theme park Land of Legends in Belek, Turkey, and fracturing both heels in the process.

The star shared a photo of her bandaged feet to her Instagram feed and revealed she will have to undergo an operation.

She wrote, “Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet, I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months.”

“@carljwoods is being amazing looking after me,” she said of her boyfriend, adding two heart emojis.

The former glamour model also shared a video of herself in a wheelchair and confirmed doctors have told her it will take “three to six months, or even longer” until she is able to walk again.

Katie’s spokesperson later told The Sun, “I can confirm Katie has incurred an injury. It was sustained by her own doing when visiting a family amusement park with her children, Carl and friends.”

He added, “Katie is expected to cut her holiday short and fly back to the U.K. for further treatment.”