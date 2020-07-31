Katie Lowes Shows Off Sonogram as She Announces Pregnancy

WENN

The ‘Scandal’ actress is over the moon to announce that she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shapiro, nearly three years after their son was born.

–

“Scandal” star Katie Lowes is pregnant with her second child.

The actress and her husband, Adam Shapiro, are expecting a sibling for their son Albee, who will turn three in October (20), just before the new addition to the family is due to arrive.

Showing off images from her sonogram, Lowes posted on Instagram, “We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020.”

“Adam, Albee, and I are so excited!”

Lowes, 37, was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends and followers, with Josh Gad commenting, “Ahhhhhhhh!!!!! CONGRATS,” and comedienne Chelsea Handler quipping, “Somebody was getting busy during covid!!!! Yahoo!”

The happy news comes two years after Lowes revealed she had suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with Albee.

“I was about 11 and a half weeks (when I had my miscarriage),” she shared on her podcast, “Katie’s Crib“, in May 2018. “I was a couple days away from telling everybody that I was pregnant.”

“When I got pregnant with Albee, I waited way longer than 12 weeks to tell anyone because I kind of had PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) about the miscarriage, for sure.”