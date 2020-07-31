Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and other stars wish Kiara Advani on her birthday



Kiara Advani turns 28 today. The actress who began her career with Fugly has come a long way in the industry. She shot to fame post the release of Kabir Singh and then her film Good Newwz too did good business at the box-office. Kiara has been in the limelight ever since and has a lot of big projects in her kitty like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress celebrates her birthday today and on her big day, lots of celebrities showered love on her on social media.



Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, they all took to social media to post lovely pictures. Check out all the posts below.