Kanye West Dismisses Concerns Over His Mental Health, Insists He’s ‘Quite Alright’

WENN

The ‘Life of Pablo’ rapper has brushed off fans’ concerns over his mental health following his controversial outbursts at Presidential rally and social media.

U.S. presidential candidate Kanye West is adamant fans shouldn’t be “so concerned” about his mental health after a series of emotional outbursts, insisting he is “quite alright.”

The “Bound 2” hitmaker has been hitting headlines ever since he kicked off his 2020 campaign with his first political rally in Charleston, South Carolina on 19 July when he broke down as he told supporters he and wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first child, daughter North.

Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder, continued to spark concerns about his mental wellbeing in the days following the shock reveal as he embarked on a number of Twitter rants, claiming Kim tried to have him “locked up” for treatment after his speech at the rally as he compared his life to horror movie “Get Out“, and alleged he had been trying to divorce the reality TV beauty for the past two years.

On Friday (31Jul20), the rapper returned to the microblogging site and declared there was nothing wrong with him, blaming his critics for attempting to derail his White House bid with distraction tactics.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me…,” he wrote. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

“There is a tactic of 4 D’s,” he continued, “Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy… I am quite alright… Take a second and think about what is being projected here (sic).”

Kanye’s tweets emerge four days after Kim flew from their Los Angeles base to their ranch in Wyoming, where the hip-hop star has been holed up, to talk things through with her husband.

However, their discussions didn’t appear to go well as Kim was photographed in tears as they engaged in a tense conversation in their car amid reports suggesting she’s been trying to get him help for what she believes is a bipolar episode.

She was subsequently spotted back in L.A., without Kanye, just a day later.

The couple, which shares four children, wed in 2014.