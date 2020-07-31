JW Lucas Issues An Apology Following Controversial Tweets About Breonna Taylor

Well, Roomies, just yesterday, JW Lucas was doubling down on some comments he made about Breonna Traylor‘s death, which he is now apologizing for after receiving some backlash!

A few fans asked his opinion about Breonna Taylor’s case, and clearly his answer was not liked amongst the black community. In an Instagram post, Lucas says he was insensitive to Breonna and her family in his original tweet.

“I feel terrible about what I said regarding Breonna Taylor’s case,” he says. “The timing and nature in general were insensitive to Breonna, her family, and a lot of people fighting for her justice. I also want to apologize for involving myself too aggressively in issues that black people are facing. I’ve let my passion and interest for being involved in change lead me to say things that I regret.”

He continues saying, “1) My wording that her house was used as a “trap house”, 2) speaking on her case in general at this time. To all of those I offended I am sincerely apologetic and I am going to humble myself. I realize that I was out of line. I love you all and pray we can unify together.”

Lucas also goes on a rant of tweets, expressing that he deleted his original tweet because of how inaccurate it was, and includes that he spoke with Breonna’s sister personally, who informed him of the “actual nature of the case.”

As we previously reported, JW Lucas’ original tweet included obscene accusations about her house being used to sell drugs.

