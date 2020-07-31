John Bercow and Tom Watson absent from new peers list

Jo Johnson

Boris Johnson approved his brother Jo Johnson, who was a minister of state and MP for Orpington, for a peerage. In 2019, he resigned from Cabinet citing he was ‘torn between family loyalty and the national interest’.

Ken Clarke

Former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke was picked for a peerage by the Prime Minister after retiring from the Commons in 2019.

The Remain supporter was one of 21 MPs who had the whip removed after rebelling against the Government over Brexit.

Philip Hammond

Former chancellor and Runnymede and Weybridge MP Philip Hammond, who stood down during last year’s general election, has been approved for a peerage.

Ed Vaizey

Ed Vaizey, former minister of state for culture and ex-MP for Wantage, also found himself with a nomination and approval from the Prime Minister.

Ruth Davidson

Former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Ruth Davidson, who is the MSP for Edinburgh Central, was also named in Friday’s list.

Ms Davidson quit as leader in August 2019 after eight years, not long after returning from maternity leave following the birth of her son Finn.

Kate Hoey

Kate Hoey, former Labour MP for Vauxhall and former chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, is one of several ex-Labour MPs and Brexiteers chosen for non-affiliated peerages.

Ian Austin

Ian Austin, ex-Labour turned Independent MP for Dudley North and former parliamentary under-secretary of state for communities and local government, made the list.

John Woodcock

Ex-Labour MP for Barrow and Furness John Woodcock has also gained approval in Friday’s list.

Frank Field

Former Labour whip Frank Field, ex-chairman of the Work and Pensions Select Committee and former MP for Birkenhead, was approved.

Mr Field stood as an independent in the last election after he resigned the Labour whip in 2018, citing anti-Semitism and ‘nastiness’ in the party.

Gisela Stuart

Vote Leave chairwoman and former Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston Gisela Stuart, who endorsed Mr Johnson during the 2019 general election, was chosen as a new peer in the House of Lords.

Sir Ian Botham

Former England cricketer and commentator Sir Ian Botham was nominated for a crossbench peerage.

Evgeny Lebedev

Owner of the Evening Standard and long- friend of Boris Johnson, Evgeny Lebedev was nominated for a crossbench peerage.

Veronica Wadley

Veronica Wadley, a former editor of the Evening Standard and chairwoman of the Expert Panel for Model Music Curriculum, made the list.

Charles Moore

Former editor of the Daily Telegraph and Margaret Thatcher biographer Charles Moore was approved for a non-affiliated seat in the Lords.

Sir Edward Lister

The Prime Minister has nominated party allies including his chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister, a long-term ally who supported him as London mayor.

Aamer Sarfraz

Conservative Party Treasurer Aamer Sarfraz received approval on Friday.

Sir Henry Bellingham

Other former MPs named on Friday’s list include Sir Henry Bellingham, former MP for North West Norfolk.

Nicholas Herbert

Nicholas Herbert, former Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs between 2005 and 2019, was also chosen.

James Wharton

Former parliamentary under-secretary of state for international development and Member of Parliament for Stockton South James Wharton has earned approval from the Prime Minister.

Mark Lancaster

Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North Mark Lancaster retired from the seat in 2019. He also held the role of minister for the armed forces for two years.

Sir Patrick McLoughlin

Former chairman of the Conservative Party Sir Patrick McLoughlin was approved for a seat in the House of Lords by the Prime Minister.

Lorraine Fullbrook

Former Tory MP for South Ribble Lorraine Fullbrook retired from the House of Commons in 2015 after serving one term in the consistency.

Kathryn Clark

Labour MP Kathryn Clark, also known as Katy, served as the MP for North Ayrshire and Arran between 2005 and 2015.

Susan Hayman

Fellow Labour MP Susan Hayman, also known as Sue, was the MP for Workington between 2015 and 2019.

She served as shadow environment secretary under Jeremy Corbyn and was nominated by the former Labour leader.

Nigel Dodds

Nigel Dodds, MP for Belfast North until 2019, was nominated as the former Westminster leader of the DUP.

Nigel Dodds served for almost two decades before losing his seat to John Finucane of Sinn Fein during last year’s general election.

Claire Fox

Former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox, director and founder of the Institute of Ideas think tank, has been approved for a non-affiliated peerage.

Andrew Sharpe

Andrew Sharpe, chairman of the National Conservative Convention, was approved for a peerage by Mr Johnson on Friday.

Daniel Moylan

Chairman of the not-for-profit organisation Urban Design London, Daniel Moylan was nominated by the Prime Minister.

Brinley Davies

Brinley Davies, the director of Union Pension Services Ltd – a consultancy service which helps with pensions mainly for trade unions – was nominated by Labour.

Michael Spencer

Chairman of the right-leaning think tank Centre for Policy Studies Michael Spencer was approved for a peerage by Boris Johnson.

Dame Helena Morrissey

Dame Helena Morrissey established the 30% Club to campaign for more female representation on company boards and was nominated by Mr Johnson.

Neil Mendoza

Provost of Oriel College, Oxford, Neil Mendoza was selected for a peerage.

Prem Sikka

Prem Sikka, a professor of accounting at the University of Sheffield, was nominated for a peerage by Jeremy Corbyn.

Anthony Woodley

Former joint-general secretary of the union Unite, Anthony Woodley was also nominated by Mr Corbyn.

Dame Louise Casey

Former civil servant and chairwoman of the Institute of Global Homelessness Dame Louise Casey was chosen for a crossbench peerage.

Dame Minouche Shafik

Director of the London School of Economics and Political Science and former deputy governor at the Bank of England, Dame Minouche was selected for a crossbench peerage.

Philip May

Former prime minister Theresa May’s husband is set to get a knighthood.

Raymond Puddifoot

Hillingdon Council leader Raymond Puddifoot will receive a knighthood.