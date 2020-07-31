Jessica Biel Quietly Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Child with Justin Timberlake

It’s a party of four!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed their second child together. Justin’s friend and collaborator Brian McKnight told Up News Info that the pair welcomed a “new baby” this summer.

While the pair has yet to publicly share the baby news, Daily Mail reported in July that the 38-year-old actress gave birth to a boy. At this time, other details—like the newborn’s name, his birth date and more—are unknown.

The longtime couple are already proud parents to 5-year-old Silas Randall Timberlake.

E! News has reached out to the couple’s respective reps for comment, and have yet to receive a response.

Just three months ago, Justin and Jessica celebrated Silas’ 5th birthday with a heartwarming message about their “little man.”

“This little man is 5 today!” the actress shared on Instagram in April, alongside a picture of her and her son. “We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy.”