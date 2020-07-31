It’s going to take some government to save capitalism. The question is, how much?

Article content continued

I come across at least as many warm-blooded capitalists like Penner as I do the cold-blooded kind, but it’s the latter who get most of the attention.

You can’t protect the assets without protecting the people Michael Penner

The business press for a long time was too quick to reduce a chief executive’s job to making money, worshiping those who do it the best from quarter to quarter at whatever cost to his or her company and society over the long term. Think-tanks that shared that worldview had little difficulty raising money from fellow travellers in the business world. The narrative that a CEO’s only job was to maximize returns for shareholders took hold, creating a caricature of how capitalism should work.

“Based on my personal experience, I think it’s fool’s gold,” Penner said of the notion that a corporate leader’s only concern should be maximizing profit. “It’s always easier to find an easy solution to a complex problem. ‘I answer only to the shareholder.’ We all know that doesn’t work. The best companies and people can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

For evidence it doesn’t work, look out the window.

Shareholder capitalism failed because too few of us are shareholders. Owners have an incentive to protect their wealth rather than share it, explaining why we’ve ended up with a generation of policies that put capital ahead of labour.

A lot of this is on us. Consider the grocery business. Canada’s biggest grocers ended their pandemic bonuses partly because of greed, and partly because so many of us insist on buying food at the lowest price possible, compressing the margins the grocers have available to satisfy that greed. Our obsession with price creates an incentive for retailers to exploit economies of scale, and for governments to stand aside as the market leaders buy up smaller competitors. Next thing you know, you have an immovable oligopoly.