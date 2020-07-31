Isi Naisarani scores match winner in heated Melbourne Rebels win over Western Force

Wallabies star Isi Naisarani scored the match-winning try in the second minute of extra time Friday night to give the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in a heated clash.

The two teams were locked in a tense battle at Leichhardt Oval, and in the 20th minute emotions reached boiling point in an off-the-ball brawl.

“Is this Leichhardt or Fight Island,” rugby commentator Andrew Swain said on Fox Sports.

Rebels and Force players fight (FOX Sports)

Referee Angus Gardner was praised on social media for his handling of the fracas and the way he addressed the two captains, with Force skipper Jeremy Thrush in the thick of the scuffle.

“I understand there is some history between your two teams so we’ll put one down to getting it out of the system,” Gardner said.

“Just have a word to your boys, no more please, once the whistle goes we stop, let’s get on with the game.”

The loss was the fourth-straight defeat for the Force.

The teams were level 10-10 at halftime and both teams had a chance to break the 20-20 deadlock.

A penalty kick by Force flyhalf Jono Lance went wide of the posts with five minutes left before a 60-metre strike by Rebels fullback Reece Hodge after the full-time siren fell short.

The first-place ACT Brumbies, winners of all three Super Rugby Australia matches, host the Queensland Reds in the other weekend match on Saturday.

The NSW Waratahs have a weekend bye.

