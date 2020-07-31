Injured jockey Andrew Adkins reveals long road to recovery after Rosehill fall

The long road to recovery for injured jockey Andrew Adkins has been revealed, following his horror fall at Rosehill on Saturday.

Hugh Bowman was yesterday suspended for six weeks for careless riding for his role in the accident, which occurred in the opening race of the day.

In a video posted to social media, Adkins is shown getting out of a chair on his first day of physiotherapy after the accident.

The 22-year-old suffered a broken leg, broken collarbone, collapsed lung and seven fractured ribs in the fall.

Adkins is shown gingerly getting to his feet twice in the video.

Jockey Andrew Adkins crashes to the turf during the opening race at Rosehill. (Getty)

Bowman was yesterday suspended for six weeks for his role in the fall, with acting chief steward Wade Birch revealing that only Bowman’s good record saved him from a longer stint out of the saddle.

“Jockeys are required to make split second decisions under enormous pressure, and sometimes we make the wrong decision,” Bowman said after the hearing.

Injured jockey Andrew Adkins. (Twitter)

“As a jockey with over 20 years of professional riding experience, I have always prided myself on riding competitively but also within the rules. All jockeys endeavour to give their mounts the best opportunity to win, whilst also ensuring the safety of their fellow jockeys and horses.”

Adkins’ mount, Hot ‘N’ Hazy, described a week earlier by trainer Danny Williams as the best horse he’s had in a decade, had to be put down after suffering a broken shoulder in the fall.

It’s the latest in a dreadful run of injuries for Adkins, who was badly hurt in a fall at Randwick last April, while he also suffered a broken wrist in an accident at his home last year.