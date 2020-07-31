Indigenous Round, Josh Addo-Carr on Melbourne Storm jersey inscriptions

Indigenous Round in the NRL started as a celebration of talent.

It was a week to honour the offloading of Arthur Beetson, the Johnathan Thurston dummy, the speed of Jimmy the Jet and the aggression of Gorden Tallis.

It has developed into so much more.

Johnathan Thurston (Getty)

The round is now part of a movement much bigger than you, me, rugby league or sport for that matter.

The most powerful Indigenous people in Australian society are sportsmen.

A group of current NRL players have realised this, and are now using their voice to bring attention to the plight of their people.

Storm star Josh Addo-Carr summed it up perfectly when we sat down for an interview recently.

We were discussing why, in recent years, the playing group have begun speaking out about Indigenous issues.

“We had to stay quiet 30, 40 years ago but now we’ve got strength in numbers, we’ve got Indigenous athletes sticking up for each other,” Addo-Carr said.

“Who else is going to do it? No one is going to do it but us!

“We’re just proud of who we are and that’s all it is.”

As a proud Indigenous man who believes in the same cause, I try to do my part as well.

I use my platform at Channel 9 to tell these stories.

I started the ‘Refuse to Lose’ Podcast to share the experience of athletes who harness their power to make the world a better place.

Ten years ago, this wouldn’t have been possible.

Many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes were not willing to stick their neck out by questioning the injustices suffered by our people.

They would have never boycotted the national anthem.

They were not going to publicly question the date of Australia Day.

It was not worth the backlash, the threats, the racism, the booing and the hounding.

They saw what happened to Nicky Winmar, Cathy Freeman and just five years ago, Adam Goodes.

Adam Goodes. (AAP)

Can you blame them for wanting to avoid that kind of treatment?

Today’s athletes still experience negative reactions on occasion but thankfully, the tide is turning as more Australians understand our past and want to heal towards a better future.

Josh Addo-Carr knows better than most what it was like to be an Indigenous athlete in the 20th century.

His grandfather Wally Carr was a champion boxer who did it very tough.

“Everyone loved him when he was in the ring, outside of that they definitely treated him a lot different,” said Josh about his grandfather.

“Just for being Aboriginal back in those days he used to get bashed, he used to get bullied.

“All that kind of stuff turned him into a fighter because he had to stick up for himself.”

When the Storm take on the Knights tomorrow on the Sunshine Coast, their Indigenous Round jersey will have Wally Carr’s name written inside the collar.

When Josh pulls on the jersey, the inscription will serve as a reminder to keep fighting for his young children, one of whom was born just last month.

“We don’t want our kids to go through what my grandfather has gone through, what I’ve gone through,” he said.

“We just want our kids to grow up as human beings.

“You hear stories of people saying, you’re too pretty to be Aboriginal, you’re too smart to be Aboriginal, people don’t know how that feels.

“We wanted to make a stand showing kids to be proud of who you are, be proud of what you’re about, be proud of your ancestors.

“Aboriginal people have suffered for hundreds of years, it’s time to take a stand now.”

Rabbitoh Cody Walker has seen the progress we are making first-hand but knows there is still a long way to go.

“I went to a debutante ball in Lismore last year,” said Walker.

“When they were reading out the names of these young Aboriginal girls they said what they wanted to be when they’re older.

“A couple of the things they wanted to be were a criminal lawyer or a marine biologist.

“When I was a young kid that was never a part of my vocabulary. Never.

“I didn’t even think about going to university.

“These young Aboriginal kids have got great dreams so it’s up to people like me to provide that pathway for our young kids to dream big and then to follow that dream.”

I am a testament to the power these players have in making a difference in the lives of young Indigenous men and women.

Throughout our interview, Cody spoke about his idolisation of Preston Campbell.

Preston Campbell (Getty)

Preston is a man I have a great affinity for as well.

If it were not for Preston and the work he has done in the community throughout his NRL career and afterwards, I would not be writing this article.

I would not have my job and my entire life would be different.

It was through a program Preston started at the Gold Coast Titans that I got my first journalism cadetship after school.

I came in and worked at the club during my university holidays; learning how to interview and write stories.

Johnathan Thurston’s indigenous round special

I travelled around the country with Preston as he carried out his community work, not only developing my own passion for our culture but also learning how to properly articulate it.

That helped me get my second cadetship at Channel Nine. A place I still work today.

Rugby League has changed the lives of a lot of young Indigenous players.

Those players are now passing on that gift to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people all over the country.

That is what Indigenous Round is all about.

**Stan Grant’s special ‘Our Stories’ feature presentations for NRL Indigenous Round will continue on Sunday, on Nine’s The Sunday Footy Show and in live coverage of Storm vs Knights from 3pm AEST. Featured in Sunday’s stories are Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr.