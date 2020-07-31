Illinois Tool Works Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . Illinois Tool Works Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



.com – Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Illinois Tool Works announced earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $2.56B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.7 on revenue of $2.33B.

Illinois Tool Works shares are up 3% from the beginning of the year , still down 2.71% from its 52 week high of $190.85 set on February 20. They are outperforming the which is up 0.48% from the start of the year.

Illinois Tool Works shares gained 2.33% in pre-market trade following the report.

Illinois Tool Works follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Illinois Tool Works’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on July 22, who reported EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $6.04B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0 on revenue of $5.15B.

Louis Vuitton ADR had missed expectations on Sunday with second quarter EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $9.18B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $8.42B.

