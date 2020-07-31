How Chris Tomlin Gathered Country Music’s Biggest Stars for His Most Meaningful Project Yet

In the game of life, timing really is everything.

Chris Tomlin remembers Easter 2019 weekend like it was yesterday. When preparing for his Good Friday Nashville concert event, the Christian singer unexpectedly ran into Thomas Rhett backstage.

“We talked about how we love each other’s music and maybe we should do something in the future, connect and write songs,” Chris exclusively recalled to E! News. “A friendship started there.”

Soon after, Chris was on a family vacation in Florida when he walked into a gym to find Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard working out. A conversation soon followed with Tyler praising the singer for his hits that he listened to since 8th grade.

“Within two weeks of each other, Thomas Rhett and Tyler and this whole thing just exploded and friendships started and we started writing songs together,” Chris explained. “Now we are releasing an album.”